Rev Rock Report

David Ellefson says late Megadeth drummer Lee Rauch didn’t play on ﻿’Last Rites’﻿ demo

todayJune 29, 2023

Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has shared an Instagram post clearing up “misinformation” about late drummer Lee Rauch.

In the post, Ellefson writes that Rauch didn’t actually play on Megadeth’s 1984 Last Rites demo recording, as had been widely reported.

“Lee never did any studio recordings with the band,” Ellefson asserts. “The ‘Last Rites’ demo that is out there on the web was recorded 100% by his successor, our other fallen brother, Gar Samuelson on drums.”

That appears to contradict Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine‘s tribute to Rauch, which read, “He played on the recording of our Last Rites demo tape in early 1984, and I can remember the good times during our rehearsals at Curly Joe’s studio in LA.”

Whether or not Rauch played on Last Rites, he was part of the rare Megadeth live lineup featuring Slayer‘s Kerry King alongside Mustaine and Ellefson.

Ellefson also offers his condolences over Rauch’s passing in his post, writing, “He was a kind young man with big ambitions (and an even bigger drumkit!!).”

Rauch’s death was announced by his brother on Friday, June 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

