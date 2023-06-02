AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

David Lee Roth shares solo take on “Atomic Punk,” Sammy Hagar releases live version of “When It’s Love”

todayJune 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

David Lee Roth has once again shared a new take on a classic Van Halen track. The latest song he’s decided to tackle is “Atomic Punk,” which originally appeared on the band’s 1978 self-titled debut album. 

This is the seventh time Roth has shared a solo version of a Van Halen song. He previously released “Unchained,” “You Really Got Me,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and “Everybody Wants Some!!”

All the tunes were recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

And speaking of Van Halen, the band’s second frontman, Sammy Hagar, recently shared a live recording of their OU812 hit “When It’s Love,” recorded in Oakland in 1985.

“‘When It’s Love’ was the first song we wrote and recorded for OU812,” Sammy shares. “It was the first single and it was a top-five hit. certainly one of my favorite love songs of all time, I can’t tell you how many fans have said they played it at their wedding.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tennis-star-naomi-osaka-announces-she’s-pregnant-with-a-girl
insert_link

Entertainment News

Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she’s pregnant with a girl

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is pregnant with a girl. Osaka, 25, shared photos on social media Friday from her baby shower, posing in front of a sign that reads, "A little princess is on the way." Osaka confirmed her pregnancy in January, sharing a photo of an ultrasound on Twitter. "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," she wrote. "One thing I'm looking […]

todayJune 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%