David Lee Roth shares solo take on “Atomic Punk,” Sammy Hagar releases live version of “When It’s Love”

David Lee Roth has once again shared a new take on a classic Van Halen track. The latest song he’s decided to tackle is “Atomic Punk,” which originally appeared on the band’s 1978 self-titled debut album.

This is the seventh time Roth has shared a solo version of a Van Halen song. He previously released “Unchained,” “You Really Got Me,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and “Everybody Wants Some!!”

All the tunes were recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

And speaking of Van Halen, the band’s second frontman, Sammy Hagar, recently shared a live recording of their OU812 hit “When It’s Love,” recorded in Oakland in 1985.

“‘When It’s Love’ was the first song we wrote and recorded for OU812,” Sammy shares. “It was the first single and it was a top-five hit. certainly one of my favorite love songs of all time, I can’t tell you how many fans have said they played it at their wedding.”