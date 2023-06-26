Deadline for second tax installment coming up

AD

Kerr County property owners who elected to pay their property taxes in two installments are reminded that their second payment is due before the end of business day on Friday, June 30. In order to avoid penalties and interest, taxpayers who initially paid prior to November 30, 2022, should remit their 2022 property tax installment by June 30, according to Kerr County Tax-Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.

All payments must be made in-person at the tax office in Suite 124 of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, or at the West Kerr County Courthouse, 510 College Street in Ingram.

Payments may also be mailed to: Bob Reeves, Tax Assessor-Collector, Kerr County Courthouse, Suite 124, Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, Kerrville, TX 78028. Envelopes must be postmarked on or before June 30.

Online payments may be made by visiting the county’s website at www.kerrcountytx.gov, clicking on the “Payments” tab, and selecting the “Property Tax Payment” portal link.

