AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Debbie Harry on being flashed by David Bowie: “Most women would really die to be in that room”

todayJune 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry infamously revealed in her 2019 autobiography, Face It, that during a 1977 tour, after she offered David Bowie and Iggy Pop some cocaine, Bowie thanked her by dropping his pants and flashing her. While some people may be offended by that, she scoffs at the idea that it was something she was upset about. 

“I think you should rethink that. Most women would really die to be in that room,” she tells The U.K. Times, agreeing that it could be true about some men, too. She notes, “You have to consider the context — I was a consenting adult, shall we say. I believe that that is really the borderline.”

In the book, Harry wrote of the experience, “David’s size was notorious, of course, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so adorable, funny and sexy.”

Harry was talking to the paper ahead of the band’s appearance at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25. The show is part of the band’s current U.K. tour, which runs through July 1. A complete list of dates can be found at blondie.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tommy-lee’s-wife-says-ex-heather-locklear-is-“the-one-that-got-away”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Tommy Lee’s wife says ex Heather Locklear is “the one that got away”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic While not many wives get along with their hubby's exes, Tommy Lee's current wife, Brittany Furlan, doesn't seem to have an issue with at least one of his former loves. In fact, Brittany tells People she and Heather Locklear are actually good friends. “Heather and I are very close. She's awesome, I love her," Furlan says of Locklear, who was married to  the Mötley Crüe drummer from 1986 to 1993. "I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person. […]

todayJune 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%