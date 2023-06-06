AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard takes fans behind the scenes at hometown show

todayJune 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ross Halfin

Def Leppard recently played Bramall Lane in their hometown of Sheffield, England, and they’ve given fans a behind-the-scenes look at what went down.

In their latest Behind The World Tour YouTube video, the band shares clips of the show at the stadium where frontman Joe Elliott’s favorite football team, Sheffield United, plays. Elliott notes his parents bought season tickets back when he was about 12, pointing out where their seats were.

“Now we’re gonna do a gig here tomorrow,” Elliott shares. “Mental, totally mental.”

After the show, Elliott discusses how it felt to be onstage amongst a hometown crowd.

“I just had a great feeling about tonight. It was Sheffield, it was our home birth town. I don’t live here anymore but … I was born here, I lived here for 21 years … so it’s always gonna be a huge connection,” he says. “It was brilliant. Great, great day.” He added, “We got promoted tonight just like Sheffield United did. We got promoted to the big league: stadiums in the U.K.”

But that’s not all. The video also features behind-the-scenes action from their shows in Mönchengladbach and Munich, Germany. 

Up next, the Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe tour hits the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden, on Wednesday, June 7. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

guns-n’-roses-soundcheck-unreleased-track-at-tel-aviv-show
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Guns N’ Roses soundcheck unreleased track at Tel Aviv show

courtesy of Live Nation Guns N’ Roses appears to be looking to change things up on their current tour. As we previously reported, at their opening show in Abu Dhabi, GNR broke out several rarities they haven’t played in awhile, including Use Your Illusion I's “Bad Obsession,” Use Your Illusion II’s “Pretty Tied Up” and Appetite for Destruction’s “Anything Goes.” Now it sounds like they are toying with playing a track that’s so rare, it’s never actually […]

todayJune 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%