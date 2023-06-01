AD
Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley’s about to become the hockey host with the most

todayJune 1, 2023

Self-professed hockey fanatic Dierks Bentley‘s on tap to host the 2023 NHL Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“Hockey plays a big part of my daily life,” the “Gold” hitmaker says. “I’ve been to rinks all over the country with my travel hockey son. I coach his spring league games and spend hours in the local hockey store, telling him, ‘No, you do not need a new stick!’ We love watching YouTube highlight reels, the whole family loves going to Nashville Predators games and watching the Stanley Cup Final together.”

“And, I am a proud member of a beer league team here in Nashville,” Dierks continues. “To get to add NHL Awards host to this list is truly an honor.”

You can watch the show Monday, June 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in the U.S. and Canada.

If you’d like to see it in person, you can check out tickets online for the event that kicks off a week of hockey festivities in Music City, including the Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

