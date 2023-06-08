AD
Buck Country Music News

Dierks left his autograph on a baby’s head: “I didn’t want to do it”

todayJune 8, 2023

Albums, posters and T-shirts aren’t the only things artists have to sign sometimes. There are other items like boots, cowboy hats and bandanas, especially if you’re a country singer.

But, those are a far cry from one of the most bizarre things Dierks Bentley recalls autographing: “A baby’s head.”

“Yeah, like a 2-week-old baby. I didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to do it. The woman was like, ‘Please.’ I was like, ‘Alright,'” Dierks recounts. “The head at that point is so vulnerable, transparent, so I’m just hoping they didn’t get any ink in the child’s brain.”

Dierks will be wearing multiple hats at this week’s CMA Fest. On Thursday, June 8, he’ll take the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X for an Artist of the Day conversation hosted by Charlie Worsham. On Sunday, June 11, the “Gold” singer will perform his hits and more at Nissan Stadium.

Additionally, Dierks has been tapped to co-host CMA Fest with Lainey Wilson and Elle King. The three-hour television special is slated to air July 19 on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

