Entertainment News

Disney+ content headed to Apple’s new headset device, the Vision Pro

todayJune 5, 2023

At its Worldwide Developers Conference in California Monday, Apple unveiled its long-in-development so-called “spatial computer,” the Vision Pro.

And while on the surface they may look like your everyday VR goggles, the company’s promises sound like the bleeding-edge tech is more like those seen in Ready Player One than others that have come before.

According to the company, the Apple Visions Pro’s visionOS is “the world’s first spatial operating system” that “lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.”

Further, “an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays” makes “every experience [feel] like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.”

And speaking of eyes, the Augmented Reality goggles are transparent, meaning even though somebody is wearing them, you can still see their peepers as they control the computer with voice, eye, gesture and finger inputs.

The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, promised a “new era for computing” that will change our lives the way the Mac and iPhone have.

Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Technology Development Group, went further, calling the Apple Vision Pro “the most advanced personal electronics device ever.”

Not only can the device change the way people use FaceTime and other apps, it promises to make content fully immersive via a “screen that feels 100 feet wide.”

To that end, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that content from Disney+, which of course boasts movies and TV shows from properties like Star Wars and Marvel, would be available on the device, which will retail early next year starting at $3,499.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

