Entertainment News

Do you want to sleep with Ryan Reynolds? Check out his teaser for ‘Bedtime Stories’

todayJune 15, 2023

ABC

While most movie stars don’t want you falling asleep while watching their efforts on-screen, Ryan Reynolds apparently isn’t one of them — at least when it comes to his new project.

On Thursday, June 15, Reynolds took to social media to tease Bedtime Stories, an offering coming to his Maximum Effort channel on FubuTV on Tuesday, June 20.

The teaser opens with a title card reading, “From an anxious mind, comes a restful show.”

The snippet shows the camera tracking through a cozy home at night, while the Deadpool star provides the gentle voice-over. “You know the best part about stories?” he begins. “You remember them.”

Reynolds changes into pajamas behind a screen as he continues, sitting and opening a book for a pair of sheep all tucked in. “And I wanna tell you a bedtime story,” he whispers.

He then shushes the camera and walks out a window to look at the night sky as he sits on the roof.

“Now: Rest your tired bones, and remember … whatever you do, don’t fall asleep,” he says.

The actor captioned the new tease by saying, “The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

