AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Drew Barrymore on what she’s cool with for the summer

todayJune 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Getty Images

With her eponymous talk show now on its summer hiatus, Drew Barrymore has had a little time to relax.

The actress recently passed along to ABC Audio some recommendations for what to watch and where to go as the weather heats up. 

When it comes to pressing play on your remote, Drew “can’t say enough” about Beef, the Netflix series starring Steven Yuen and Ali Wong

The show shows how a chance display of road rage in a parking lot turns the lives of two people from two completely different walks of life totally upside down.

“I know everybody knows it now, but if there’s someone out there who hasn’t watched it,” do so, she recommends. “I watched it when it was still new and quiet and under the radar, and I felt like I made the world’s greatest discovery…I don’t know if it’s news anymore, but if somebody hasn’t seen it, I can’t recommend it more. I love it so much.”

As for what to do, Drew’s got some ideas there, too. 

“My favorite thing right now to do is go on the Eater heat map and just go somewhere that’s like the closest arrow, or little whatever that teardrop shape, is near you,” she explained.

The website allows users to look up local restaurants they might not know are in their area, no matter where they happen to live. 

“The other day I went to Oodles of Noodles in Bayside, [Queens, New York] and I had the greatest meal!…It was a mother and daughter establishment, and I met the whole family and I hung out with them,” Drew enthused.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kevin-spacey-appears-in-uk.-court-as-sex-assault-trial-begins
insert_link

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court as sex assault trial begins

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Kevin Spacey made an appearance at London's central Southwark Crown Court related to multiple sexual assault charges made against him by four men. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor arrived around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, and the charges he's facing were read aloud. After a jury was sworn in, court was adjourned until Friday, June 30. Spacey faces 12 charges from four accusers, including […]

todayJune 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%