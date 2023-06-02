AD
Buck Country Music News

Dylan Scott’s new song is a hat tip to his hometown

todayJune 2, 2023

AD
Courtesy of Curb Records

Dylan Scott has dropped a new song, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.”

The midtempo track was composed by Dylan, Ashley GorleyRyan VojtesakJohn Byron and Taylor Phillips, and serves as Dylan’s tribute to his hometown of Bastrop, Louisiana.

“Yeah, we sure painted it up/ Tore down them old two-lane roads/ We either stole every sign or left ’em in bullet holes/ It wasn’t nowhere as bad as we all said that it was/ Yeah, looking back at it now this town’s been too good to us,” Dylan sings in the chorus.

Earlier this week, the “My Girl” hitmaker announced his This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour with openers Matt Schuster and Tayler Holder. Visit Dylan’s website for the tour dates and tickets.

Dylan’s latest single, “Can’t Have Mine,” is currently in the top 30 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

