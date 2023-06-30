AD
Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran announces John Mayer, Little Big Town will open in place of Khalid at Massachusetts tour stop

todayJune 30, 2023

Ed Sheeran has announced that Khalid will no longer be opening for him for his Mathematics (stylized +-=÷x) Tour shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as he is still recovering after being involved in a car accident.

Instead, John Mayer will open for Sheeran on the show happening Friday, June 30, while Little Big Town will open for him on the Saturday, July 1, show.

Sheeran made the announcement about the new openers on his Instagram Story Friday morning.

“To everyone coming to Foxborough tonight, unfortunately @thegr8khalid can’t do tonight and tomorrow shows, we wish him a speedy recovery and hope he’s doing okay, love you man,” Sheeran wrote.

Khalid was also unable to perform at the Saturday, June 24, tour stop in Washington, D.C. In Khalid’s place, Sheeran opened his own concert with an acoustic set of songs from his newest album, Subtract (stylized —).

“We have two surprise openers for today and tomorrow I’m very excited about,” Sheeran wrote, before announcing Mayer and Little Big Town. “This is very surreal for me, I can’t wait to play these shows, see ya there, and thank you to John and Little Big Town for stepping in last minute.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

