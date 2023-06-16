AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

ELO’s Jeff Lynne inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

todayJune 16, 2023

Joseph Cultice

The 52nd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction took place Thursday, June 15, in New York, with Electric Light Orchestra rocker Jeff Lynne among this year’s honorees.

Lynne’s induction kicked off the evening, with Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh paying tribute to Lynne with a performance of the ELO classic “Don’t Bring Me Down.” In his induction speech, Walsh recognized Lynne’s “unmatched talent to bring a great song, bring it to life, and turn it into an incredible record.”

Lynne, who also co-founded the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob DylanTom PettyRoy Orbison and George Harrison, ended his celebration with a performance of another ELO classic, “Mr. Blue Sky.”

This, of course, isn’t the first honor for Lynne. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of ELO. In addition to writing the two songs performed, his songs include “Evil Woman,” “Hold On Tight” and “Handle With Care.”

Other songwriters inducted into the Hall of Fame this year include Gloria Estefan, Glen BallardLiz Rose and Teddy Riley, with Post Malone receiving the Hal David Starlight Award and Broadway songwriter Tim Rice receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

