AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Elton John draws massive crowd, brings out guests to close out Glastonbury Festival

todayJune 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Elton John headlined England’s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 25, a performance that is expected to be his final U.K. show ever.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer drew a massive crowd to his closing set on the main Pyramid Stage, opening the show with his 1975 cover of The Who’s “Pinball Wizard,” which, according to SetList.fm, was the first time he performed the song since 2009

Elton also brought out some special guests, although despite rumors, Britney Spears wasn’t one of them. Instead, he was joined by The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers on the classic “Tiny Dancer,” and also brought out Jacob Lusk of GabrielsRina Sawayama and Steven Sanchez.

Other songs in the set included such classics as “Benny and the Jets,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Your Song,” ”I’m Still Sanding,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” which he dedicated to the late George Michael on what would’ve been his 60th birthday, and more. He ended the set with his hit “Rocket Man.”

Elton still has a few more shows left of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Next up he plays Paris, France, on June 27 and 28, and wraps the whole tour with two nights in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 7 and 8. A complete list of dates can be found at EltonJohn.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

8-people-shot,-3-fatally,-in-kansas-city-parking-lot:-sheriff
insert_link

National News

8 people shot, 3 fatally, in Kansas City parking lot: Sheriff

(KANSAS CITY) -- A shooting that erupted Sunday morning in a Kansas City, Missouri, parking lot killed at least three people and left five others injured, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. The violence unfolded about 4:30 a.m. southeast of downtown Kansas City, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted Sunday morning. Forte said officers were called to investigate a report of gunfire and found three victims, two men and a […]

todayJune 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%