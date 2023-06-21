ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy during extreme heat

AD

ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily conserve power Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. due to extreme heat and forecasted record demand. Residents were asked to turn thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off power and pool pumps, and avoid large appliances like ovens, washers, and dryers.

Ninety percent of the power in Texas is scheduled through the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ power grid. This grid, which manages the flow of power to over 26 million Texans, is separate from the two national power grids, meaning Texas can’t access power from other states.On Monday, Texas used 79,304 MW of electricity, near the all-time record of 80,148 MW in one day. ERCOT uses tools such as weather forecasts and power plant outage reports to schedule how much power will be needed throughout the day.

Anyone who wants to sign up for grid condition notifications via the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) can visit the ERCOT website. Summer weatherization inspections will run through September.

Pet owners are reminded to schedule early morning or late evening walks with your dogs as opposed to an extended midday break. Whatever the temperature is at the moment, it is substantially hotter on concrete, pavement or other surfaces dogs are walking on. People are advised to stay in air-conditioned areas as much as possible, and wear lightweight, loose clothing. Additional precautions include wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and always check the backseat of your vehicle before locking it up. Never leave a child or pet in the back seat of a parked car, even if the windows are cracked.

AD