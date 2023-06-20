AD
Eric Church is the next Artist-In-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame

todayJune 20, 2023

Courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame

Eric Church has been announced as the 2023 Artist-in-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The museum’s yearly Artist-in-Residence program features an artist with a distinguished body of work and requests that they produce original performances over the course of multiple evenings. In line with this vision and to celebrate his milestone, Eric will produce and perform two shows on Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30.

“As a student of the rich history of country music’s most prolific artists, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is a shrine of reverence for this songwriter’s heart,” Eric shares of his latest accomplishment. “I’m honored and humbled to be included in such esteemed company.”

Prior Artist-in-Residence participants include Miranda LambertAlan JacksonVince GillKenny Rogers and Ricky Skaggs.

Tickets for Eric’s two shows go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at countrymusichalloffame.org. Museum members and Eric Church’s Church Choir fan club will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. All proceeds from tickets will benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame’s educational mission. 

Additionally, fans can look forward to Eric’s new exhibition, Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, opening July 13.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

