AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Eric Clapton releases live “Crossroads” from ‘The Definitive 24 Nights’

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

Eric Clapton‘s The Definitive 24 Nights box set is out now, and to coincide with the release he’s shared the set’s unreleased version of “Crossroads (Live at the Royal Albert Hall 1991).”

The Definitive 24 Nights is made up of six hours of music from Clapton’s historic 24-night run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1991, which broke his own record for the longest run of concerts at the venue. During the run, Clapton performed with three lineups — a rock band, a blues band and an orchestra; “Crossroads” was part of the rock set.

The Definitive 24 Nights is available now as a six-CD or eight-LP set. There are also standalone versions of each genre —24 Nights: Rock24 Nights: Blues and 24 Nights: Orchestra.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

reality-roundup:-‘rhop’s’-monique-samuels-files-for-divorce,-‘vanderpump-rules’-alum-stassi-schroeder-sued,-&-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

Reality Roundup: ‘RHOP’s’ Monique Samuels files for divorce, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Stassi Schroeder sued, & more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week. The Real Housewives of New Jersey During an episode of the Namaste B$tches podcast Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shut down speculations about her marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas being in a troubled state as their first anniversary approached."Those claims are baseless. I have an immense love and admiration for him. There's […]

todayJune 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%