AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Ezra Miller thanks Warner execs for support at Los Angeles premiere for ‘The Flash’

todayJune 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Embattled actor Ezra Miller made a rare public appearance at the premiere of their new film The Flash on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Miller walked the red carpet to applause, but did not take questions from journalists on hand, Variety reports.

The actor, who has had a series of arrests and questionable behavior in public — starting in 2020 when they were caught on camera choking a female fan in Iceland — thanked Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, and Warner Bros. Film Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy and for their support.

According to the trade, Miller thanked the execs for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.”

The red carpet also drew an appearance from Miller’s The Flash co-star Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, as well as Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, who previously worked with the film’s director Andy Muschietti on It Chapter Two.

In August of 2022, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, announced they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” and wanted, “to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior.”

This past February, Variety quoted Safran as saying, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

headed-to-college?-for-many,-student-loan-debt-remains-the-only-option
insert_link

Business News

Headed to college? For many, student loan debt remains the only option

(NEW YORK) -- For Haley Reyes, there were two questions looming over her senior year in high school at the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School in Manhattan. First, was whether she’d get into her dream school of Syracuse University. Second, was how she’d pay for it without going into crushing debt. The sticker price at the private university tops $85,000 a year for tuition and housing, even as Syracuse […]

todayJune 13, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Blondie’s Debbie Harry stars in new Marc Jacobs campaign

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry is the new face of Marc Jacobs. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is one of the stars of Jacob’s latest campaign for the St. Marc Collection. “Marc Jacobs has invited the lead vocalist of the iconic band Blondie to introduce the reimagined St. Marc silhouette,” […]

todayJune 12, 2023

Uncategorized

Blue Öyster Cult’s Albert Bouchard to release final installment in his ‘Imaginos’ trilogy

Deko Entertainment Blue Öyster Cult drummer and founding member Albert Bouchard is set to release a new album, Imaginos III – Mutant Reformation, on July 7.  The album is the third and final record in Bouchard's trilogy of Imaginos, following 2021’s Imaginos 2 -- Bombs Over Germany and 2020’s Re Imaginos, which was a reworked version of Blue Öyster […]

todayJune 12, 2023

AD
0%