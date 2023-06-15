FDA announces frozen strawberry recall due to Hepatitis A risk

AD

The Willamette Valley Fruit Co. has voluntarily recalled packages of frozen strawberries and frozen smoothie blends due to potential Hepatitis A contamination. According to a press release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that the potentially affected frozen fruits were distributed to Costco, HEB, and Walmart stores in 32 states between early January and early June of this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver failure and death in severe cases. So far, there have been nine reported cases reported of Hepatitis A virus related to the now-recalled strawberry products. The CDC says that if you have any of the recalled products in the last 14 days and are not vaccinated against Hepatitis A, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Some of the brands and products that are in danger of being infected with Hepatitis A include everything from Radar Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blends to Great Value Sliced Strawberries to Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Combinations. Consumers are urged to check the FDA’s website to find out more information.

The FDA is continuing to identify affected products to recall. Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled bags of berries should not eat it and either throw it away or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

