AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

FDA announces frozen strawberry recall due to Hepatitis A risk

todayJune 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Willamette Valley Fruit Co. has voluntarily recalled packages of frozen strawberries and frozen smoothie blends due to potential Hepatitis A contamination. According to a press release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that the potentially affected frozen fruits were distributed to Costco, HEB, and Walmart stores in 32 states between early January and early June of this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver failure and death in severe cases. So far, there have been nine reported cases reported of Hepatitis A virus related to the now-recalled strawberry products. The CDC says that if you have any of the recalled products in the last 14 days and are not vaccinated against Hepatitis A, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Some of the brands and products that are in danger of being infected with Hepatitis A include everything from Radar Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blends to Great Value Sliced Strawberries to Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Combinations. Consumers are urged to check the FDA’s website to find out more information.

The FDA is continuing to identify affected products to recall. Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled bags of berries should not eat it and either throw it away or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

KCSO conducts more drug arrests in Kerrville

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division recently conducted a multi-day prostitution and narcotics operation in Kerrville which resulted in multiple arrests. According to a press release, SOD investigators were informed that a female suspect was traveling to Kerrville with methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the suspect's vehicle and later located methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and $1760 in cash. Chantel […]

todayJune 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%