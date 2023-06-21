AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

FISD adopts $61.7 million budget

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

During the Monday night Fredericksburg Independent School District board of trustees meeting, trustees adopted a $61.7 million budget, but 42% of this amount will be sent back to the state for recapture, a practice commonly known as “Robin Hood.” Additionally, trustees also set the nutrition budget at $2.7 million, and set its debt service fund at $7.9 million. This particular fund uses revenue from local property taxes to help pay off FISD’s long-term obligations.

FISD recently approved a $3,000 pay raise for teachers. In all, 44% of the district’s funds will go toward district payroll. Property taxes account for roughly $56 million of the district’s general fund revenue. Texas public school districts receive their largest amount of funding from local property taxes, which can vary between districts across the state depending on property values. Texas draws property taxes from the districts with higher revenues to help assist other districts with lower property values to supplement state funding.

Property taxes will not be certified until the end of July, meaning the tax rate will be adopted in August or September after the Texas Education Agency Commissioner certifies that the district has reached the equalized wealth level.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy during extreme heat

ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily conserve power Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. due to extreme heat and forecasted record demand. Residents were asked to turn thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off power and pool pumps, and avoid large appliances like ovens, washers, and dryers. Ninety percent of the power in Texas is scheduled through the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' power grid. This grid, which manages the […]

todayJune 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%