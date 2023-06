AD

The Fredericksburg Independent School District’s summer food service is now being offered at three locations.

A new “USDA Pilot Program” is being held at Fredericksburg Elementary School Campus, 1608 N. Adams St., as a drive-through option. At this site, lunch and breakfast for the next day will be served together from 11-11:30 a.m. Parents are asked to pick up the meals at the back of the school. Meals are offered Monday through Thursday, June 5-29.

Fredericksburg Primary School, 1110 S. Adams St., offers breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30-noon, Monday through Thursday. This service runs from June 5-29.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Texas Hill Country, 208 E. Park St., will have breakfast available from 8:30-9 a.m., and lunch available from 11:30-noon. The meals will be offered Monday through Friday, June 5-July 3 and July 5-14.

