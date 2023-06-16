AD
Flavor Flav says he plans to catch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in LA, too

todayJune 16, 2023

Flavor Flav is ready for round two of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The rapper, who went viral after attending Taylor’s Detroit show last week, tells TMZ he can’t wait to see her in concert again.

“Before I met Taylor Swift, I’ve always been a big fan of her music anyway, though,” Flav said, referencing their first meeting at an awards show back in March.

“Just like I’m a big fan of Christina Aguilera, or Gwen Stefani, or I love me some Miley Cyrus. You know what I’m sayin’? You’ll find me at their concerts, too,” the 64-year-old continues. “And a lot of people thought it was kind of weird seeing me at a Taylor Swift concert, I guess because of my age … But, you know, when it comes down to music, it has no age. Music don’t have no age.”

He says seeing her show in Detroit on June 9 was a “huge” moment for him and he’ll be trying to catch the Eras Tour again when it comes to LA.

“I can’t wait ’til she gets to LA. You’re gonna find me at that show there, too,” he says. “So, if they want to call me a Swiftie, that’s cool. I’m just trying to be swift like Taylor, baby.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

