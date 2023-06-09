AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters’ ﻿’But Here We Are’﻿ debuts at #1 on UK’s Official Albums chart

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Roswell Records/RCA Records

Foo FightersBut Here We Are has debuted at #1 on the U.K.’s Official Albums chart.

The latest from Dave Grohl and company takes the top spot after an intense battle with Noel Gallagher‘s Council Skies, the ex-Oasis guitarist’s new record with his High Flying Birds solo band. At one point over the past week, OfficialCharts.com reported that the two albums were within 200 units of each other.

Not only does But Here We Are give the Foos their sixth #1 album across the pond, it also ends a historic streak of #1s for Gallagher in his home country. Between Oasis’ run and his first three High Flying Birds records, Gallagher had notched a record-setting 10-straight U.K. #1 studio albums.

But Here We Are is the first Foo Fighters album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. It also debuted at #1 in Australia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

vin-diesel-thanks-fans,-teases-april-4,-2025,-as-date-of-next-‘fast’-saga-film
insert_link

Entertainment News

Vin Diesel thanks fans, teases April 4, 2025, as date of next ‘Fast’ saga film

Universal In a lengthy Instagram post, Fast and Furious saga star and executive producer Vin Diesel thanked fans, and teased what could be the release date of the next Fast film. "April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away," Diesel began the caption of a picture of him and Jason Momoa on the set of Fast X. "I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our […]

todayJune 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%