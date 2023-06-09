Foo Fighters’ ﻿’But Here We Are’﻿ debuts at #1 on UK’s Official Albums chart

Roswell Records/RCA Records

Foo Fighters‘ But Here We Are has debuted at #1 on the U.K.’s Official Albums chart.

The latest from Dave Grohl and company takes the top spot after an intense battle with Noel Gallagher‘s Council Skies, the ex-Oasis guitarist’s new record with his High Flying Birds solo band. At one point over the past week, OfficialCharts.com reported that the two albums were within 200 units of each other.

Not only does But Here We Are give the Foos their sixth #1 album across the pond, it also ends a historic streak of #1s for Gallagher in his home country. Between Oasis’ run and his first three High Flying Birds records, Gallagher had notched a record-setting 10-straight U.K. #1 studio albums.

But Here We Are is the first Foo Fighters album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. It also debuted at #1 in Australia.