Foo Fighters rock “My Hero” with Paramore’s Hayley Williams at Bonnaroo

todayJune 19, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters‘ headlining set at Bonnaroo on Sunday, June 18, featured a surprise appearance by Hayley Williams.

The Paramore frontwoman joined Dave Grohl and company for a rendition of the Foos classic “My Hero.” Footage of the performance was posted to Twitter by the @Paramore_tour fan account.

Paramore, which was also on this year’s Bonnaroo lineup, previously covered “My Hero” for the 2006 compilation Sound of Superman, a companion soundtrack to the Superman Returns movie.

Foo Fighters are currently touring in support of their new album, ﻿But Here We Are﻿, their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Their new drummer is Josh Freese, who, incidentally, previously toured with Paramore in 2010 and 2011.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

