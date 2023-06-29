AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Former Parkland school cop Scot Peterson, who allegedly fled shooting, found not guilty on all counts

todayJune 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(PARKLAND, Fla.) — The former Parkland, Florida, resource officer accused of failing to confront the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter who killed 14 students and three staff members in 2018 has been found not guilty on all counts.

Scot Peterson, 60, was charged in 2019 with multiple counts of child neglect after an internal investigation found that he retreated while students were under attack. Prosecutors accused Peterson, a 30-year veteran of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, of making a false statement, claiming that he did not hear gunshots.

Peterson could be seen sobbing with his head on the table after the verdicts were read by the judge.

Peterson, who was fired after the probe report was released, had pleaded not guilty.

After the verdict, Peterson told reporters the only one person to blame for the tragedy was “that monster,” referring to the gunman.

“In any type of incident, do your due diligence and look at the facts,” Peterson said.

Kristen Gomes, an assistant state attorney at the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, said during closing arguments that Peterson didn’t do anything to search for the shooter and confront him.

“When the defendant ran, he left behind an unrestricted killer who spent the next four minutes and 15 seconds wandering the halls at his leisure. Because when Scot Peterson ran, he left them in a building with a predator unchecked,” she said.

Mark Eiglarsh, Peterson’s attorney, argued that his client was being made a “sacrificial lamb.” Eiglarsh said in closing arguments that Peterson couldn’t accurately detect where the gunshots came from and neither could several other students and teachers.

“He did everything he could,” Eiglarsh told reporters after the verdict.

Peterson faced up to 95 years in state prison and the loss of his pension if convicted on all charges.

When asked if Peterson was considering a civil case against the police, Eiglarsh declined to answer.

“We’ll look into everything after the fact,” he said.

Linda Beigel Schulman,, the mother of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel, slammed Peterson for telling reporters that he got his life back following the verdict.

“Well bravo for getting your life back, I cannot get my son’s life back,” she told ABC News Live.

Beigel Schulman said that even though the jury found Peterson not legally responsible for the deaths, she found him morally responsible for her son’s killing.

Peterson told reporters that he was open to talking to the victim’s family members, but Beigel Schulman said that was one offer she wouldn’t accept.

“I am not going to speak to him and absolve him of his moral guilt,” she said. “No way.”

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the high school, was sentenced to life in prison last year after pleading guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

grand-jury-declines-to-indict-travis-scott,-5-others-in-deadly-astroworld-crowd-crush
insert_link

National News

Grand jury declines to indict Travis Scott, 5 others in deadly Astroworld crowd crush

(HOUSTON) -- A grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott and five others in connection with the deadly crowd crush at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, prosecutors said. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the grand jury on Thursday returned no bills on all criminal charges related to the deaths of the 10 spectators. "The grand jury found that no crime did occur, that no single individual […]

todayJune 29, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament opens new skateboarding park in North Dakota

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic In between playing bass in Pearl Jam, Jeff Ament helps to build new skateboarding parks with his Montana Pool Service organization, or MPS. The latest park has now opened in North Dakota. "Yesterday, we opened a new skatepark on Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota," Ament writes in […]

todayJune 29, 2023

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Jason Aldean’s new merch + Lee Greenwood’s patriotic box set

Jason Aldean has dropped new merch items, including a "Tough Crowd" T-shirt. Check it out at Jason's merch store.Lainey Wilson is kicking off summer with brand new apparel, which includes a Yellow Gas Station T-shirt and various "Heart Like a Truck" T-shirts. Visit Lainey's merch store to purchase yours.Lee Greenwood and UMG Nashville have teamed up to release […]

todayJune 29, 2023

AD
0%