AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Former Titanic submersible passenger says his sub lost contact with host ship on all 4 trips

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(BOSTON) — As crews scour the Atlantic for the missing submersible, a man who has completed four dives with the sub’s company, OceanGate, is sharing his story.

Mike Reiss told ABC News his submersible lost contact with its host ship on all four of his 10-hour dives, including his one trip to the Titanic.

“Every time they lost communication — that seems to be just something baked into the system,” he said.

With no GPS, Reiss said it took his crew three hours to find the Titanic despite landing just 500 yards from the ship.

Reiss, who served as showrunner for “The Simpsons,” said he signed “a waiver that mentions death three times on the first page.”

“It is always in the back of your head that this is dangerous, and any small problem will turn into a major catastrophe,” he said.

He said the submersible is built simply and is “just propelled by two fans on the outside.”

“Even I was able to steer and navigate the sub for a while,” he noted.

Reiss said his greatest fear was that the sub wouldn’t be able to release the weights that force it to submerge once it was time to rise to the surface.

Wednesday marks the final full day of oxygen available to the five crew members aboard the missing 21-foot sealed craft, named Titan.

The deep-sea vessel lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes after submerging on Sunday morning to head to the Titanic site.

Titan began the trip with a 96-hour oxygen supply. That oxygen is forecast to run out Thursday morning.

“We have to remain optimistic and hopeful,” Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ftc-sues-amazon-for-allegedly-tricking-millions-of-users-into-prime-subscriptions
insert_link

Business News

FTC sues Amazon for allegedly tricking millions of users into Prime subscriptions

(WASHINGTON) -- The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for allegedly using deceitful tactics in a years-long effort to trick millions of customers into enrolling in its Prime subscription service, the agency said. The company also made it more complicated for customers to cancel their subscription membership in an effort to enhance sales, according to the FTC complaint. The suit, filed in the Western District of Washington, alleged that certain […]

todayJune 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%