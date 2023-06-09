AD
Buck Country Music News

Gabby introduces next album with “Glory Days”

todayJune 9, 2023

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett has dropped her new single, “Glory Days.”

Penned by Gabby, Emily WeisbandJames McNair and Seth Mosley, the soaring track captures Gabby’s immense gratitude for all she has in her life.

“This is as good as it gets, I don’t know what I would change/ I love this life that we live, I love that smile on your face/ No, we ain’t gotta look back at all those pictures in frames/ And wish it’d all stay the same/ ‘Cause right here, right now I say/ These are the glory days,” Gabby reflects in the uptempo chorus.

“This song means so much to me and is about all the little things that make my life so full,” says the “I Hope” hitmaker. “These are my ‘Glory Days’ and I’m so excited to introduce my sophomore album with it.”

Gabby’s currently touring with Kane Brown on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour. For the full schedule and to grab tickets, visit Gabby’s website.

Written by: ABC News

