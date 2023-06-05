Gene Simmons on why KISS is giving up the road: We’re gonna quit while “we’re on top”

ABC/Donna Svennevik

KISS will finally say goodbye to the road this December when they wrap their End of the Road tour in New York City. While some fans may want them to go on forever, Gene Simmons believes it’s important for them to go out while they are still on the top of their game.

“Well, look, at a certain point Mother Nature takes over no matter what your plans are. And at a certain time, you’ve gotta have the dignity and pride but also the love and admiration of your fans to know when it’s time to call it quits,” Simmons shares in an interview with Australia’s The Sunday Project. “We’ve all seen boxers that stay in the ring too long, and we’ve all seen bands that stay on the stage too long.”

Simmons says that while he’s “still looking pretty damn good,” he realizes “the physical nature of what we do is gonna limit how long we do it, so we’re gonna quit while the quitting’s good, while we’re on top.”

Simmons also expressed how grateful he is to KISS fans, noting that “without them, I’d be asking the next person in line if they’d like some fries with that. Don’t kid yourself.”

KISS kicks off the U.K./European leg of the End of the Road tour on Monday, June 5, in Birmingham, England. They wrap the tour for good December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A complete list of dates can be found at kissonline.com.