AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Get ready for a new Ashley McBryde song

todayJune 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Ashley McBryde‘s dropping a new song, “Made For This,” on July 7.

“I just got off stage, but I’m excited to tell you that ‘Made For This’ comes out July 7,” Ashley announced in a Twitter video, before sharing a five-second clip of the track.

“Made For This” will be included in Ashley’s forthcoming album, The Devil I Know.

Due out September 8, the 11-song record was introduced with its lead single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” which is #27 and rising on the country charts.

The Devil I Know is available for presave and preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

maddie-&-tae-drop-new-friendship-anthem,-“heart-they-didn’t-break”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Maddie & Tae drop new friendship anthem, “Heart They Didn’t Break”

Maddie & Tae are highlighting the gift of an unwavering and selfless friendship in their new song, "Heart They Didn’t Break." The powerful track is penned by Benjy Davis, Anna Vaus and Ryan Beaver; Maddie & Tae have dubbed it the "soul sister" of their #1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart.""Our friendship has gotten us through so many phases of life," shares the duo's Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr. "We feel like this song captures that sentiment so beautifully, and we are excited to share […]

todayJune 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%