AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“Good” for her: Bebe Rexha sets new record on the ‘Billboard’ dance chart

todayJune 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
What A DJ/What A Music/Warner Records

Bebe Rexha already has one Billboard chart record: Her song “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line stayed at number one on the publication’s Hot Country Songs chart for a record 50 weeks. Now she’s just set a similar record on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Her smash collaboration with David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue),” has topped that chart for 37 weeks, making it the longest-running number one by a woman since the chart started in 2013. The previous record was held by Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” which stayed on top for 36 weeks. 

The all-time record is 69 weeks, set by “Happier” by Bastille and Marshmello.

In a statement, Bebe, who co-wrote both songs, tells Billboard, “Songwriting is my passion, no matter the style of music. I’ve been blessed to have hit songs in different genres throughout my career. Finding this kind of success within both the dance/electronic and country charts is something I’m really proud of!”

She adds, “To have my music resonate with so many people and top charts across multiple genres is amazing and means a lot to me, as I’ve never wanted to be put in a box.”

Bebe’s currently on her Best F*n Night Of My Life tour, in support of her new album, Bebe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kane-brown-rolls-out-“bury-me-in-georgia”-music-video
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown rolls out “Bury Me in Georgia” music video

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville Kane Brown has unveiled the music video for his latest single, "Bury Me in Georgia." The monochrome video features various clips of Kane's high-energy performance of the track onstage, with footage of fans beaming at his shows included, as well. "Bury Me in Georgia" is off Kane's third studio album, Different Man. The expansive 17-song project also spawned the hits "Thank God," "Like I Love Country Music" and "One Mississippi."  Kane is […]

todayJune 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%