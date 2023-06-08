AD
Rev Rock Report

Gov’t Mule replaces bassist on eve of tour

June 8, 2023

Background
Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

Gov’t Mule heads out on their June tour starting Friday, June 8, and the lineup will look a little different at the shows. 

The band announced on social media that bassist Jorgen Carlsson is leaving the group, and he’s being replaced by bassist Kevin Scott. No reason was given for Carlsson’s departure.

“We thank Jorgen Carlsson for all his incredible work, including on ‘Peace…Like A River,’ and wish him the best,” the band shares, referring to their new album, which drops June 16. “Some of you may have seen Kevin with us last year when he stepped in for a few shows, so you know he’ll do a great job out there with us.”

The tour kicks off in Jacksonville, Oregon, with dates confirmed through June 24 in Fargo, North Dakota. A complete list of tour dates can be found at mule.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

