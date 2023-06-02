AD
Rev Rock Report

Guitar once owned by Jimmy Page up for sale

todayJune 2, 2023

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Led Zeppelin fans now have a chance to get their hands on a guitar that was once owned by none other than Jimmy Page.

ATB Guitars is selling the 1969 Gibson Firebird III, which was purchased by Page from Mike Ladd’s Guitar City in Memphis. The listing claims Page lost it to drummer John Bonham in a game of spoof; in 1978 Bonham gave it to his business partner, who kept it for 45 years and is now selling it.

It’s unknown whether Page used the guitar for any recordings. ATB does note that it has been refinished in black, and while they don’t see that any repairs have been made to it, the paint job “could be hiding something.”

As for the price tag, ATB is currently asking for over $78,000 for the axe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

