Guns N’ Roses break out the rarities for Abu Dhabi show

todayJune 1, 2023

Background
Courtesy Live Nation

Guns N’ Roses returned to the stage Thursday in Abu Dhabi and treated the crowd to some songs they haven’t played in a very long time.

According to setlist.fm, the band performed a trio of songs that haven’t been part of their set list since the ’90s. They include the Use Your Illusion I track “Bad Obsession,” which they haven’t performed since February 1993; Use Your Illusion II’s “Pretty Tied Up,” not played since April 1992; and Appetite for Destruction’s “Anything Goes,” last played in August 1988.

The set also included a performance of the band’s UK Subs cover “Down on the Farm,” from The Spaghetti Incident. They haven’t played that song since December 2006.

In total, GNR played a 32-song set and treated the crowd to plenty of hits, including “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Don’t Cry,” “November Rain,” “Paradise City,” “Patience” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

Guns N’ Roses’ next show takes place June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel. A complete list of dates can be found at gunsnroses.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

