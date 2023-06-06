AD
Guns N’ Roses soundcheck unreleased track at Tel Aviv show

todayJune 6, 2023

Guns N’ Roses appears to be looking to change things up on their current tour.

As we previously reported, at their opening show in Abu Dhabi, GNR broke out several rarities they haven’t played in awhile, including Use Your Illusion I‘s “Bad Obsession,” Use Your Illusion II’s “Pretty Tied Up” and Appetite for Destruction’s “Anything Goes.” Now it sounds like they are toying with playing a track that’s so rare, it’s never actually been released. 

According to Consequence, ahead of their show in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5, GNR fans caught the band rehearsing the unreleased track “Perhaps” during soundcheck. “Perhaps” was recorded during sessions for 2008’s Chinese Democracy, although it never made the album. It’s not completely unknown to fans, though, as a demo version did leak online.

In the end the song didn’t make it into the Tel Aviv set, although that doesn’t mean fans won’t hear it at a future GNR show.

The next chance fans have to possibly hear the tune will be Friday, June 9, when GNR hits the stage in Madrid, Spain. North American fans will have to wait until August 5 when the tour comes to Moncton, Canada, with the first U.S. date happening August 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A complete list of tour dates can be found at gunnroses.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

