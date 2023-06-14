Harrison Ford on getting older and seeing Indiana Jones “rally for one last adventure”

“I saw a lot of great actors having fun, so I thought, ‘Hey, I want some of this!'” he said.
Along with Dial of Destiny, Ford has starred in several shows recently, including Shrinking and 1923.
When it comes to his age, Ford says he embraces the idea of getting older.
“I don’t want to be young again,” he said. “I was young, and now I enjoy being old.”
“You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old — and there’s a certain ease in it for me,” he added.
With Dial of Destiny out in theaters soon, Ford also reflected on why he wanted to return as Indiana Jones for the franchise’s fifth installment.
“I just wanted to see him rally for one last adventure,” he said.
A synopsis for the film says the movie will follow Indiana Jones as he races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of destiny.
Ford stars alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Shaunette Renée Wilson in the film.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in theaters on June 30 from Lucasfilm, which is a subsidiary of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.
In a social media post featuring Anna Cathcart and some of her castmates, Netflix announced that XO, Kitty, the spinoff series from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise, is coming back for a sophomore season. The message started with Peter Thurnwald (Prof. Finnerty) jumping onto a couch and into frame, and scribbling a note, before saying, "Pass this to Anna." Choi Min-young (Dae) is handed it, […]