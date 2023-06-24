AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Heat alerts in effect for nearly 50 million Americans from Arizona to Arkansas

todayJune 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Temperatures are still soaring in Texas, and that pattern won’t be shifting anytime soon. The heat isn’t just contained to the Lone Star State, it’s now expanding to include eight states in total.

Nearly 50 million Americans are under Heat Alerts from Arizona to Arkansas, as heat indices top 100 degrees in dozens of cities.

Over the past four days, there have been more than 600 severe weather reports as an active pattern continues. Friday night, there were reports of softball-sized hail in both Nebraska and Texas, as well as 26 tornado reports.

There are still severe thunderstorms rolling across the plains, with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa Saturday morning.

These storms will continue to head east and weaken slightly as the morning goes on, but there is redevelopment expected Saturday afternoon across parts of the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and scattered tornadoes are all possible.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

murder-charges-filed-against-three-san-antonio-police-officers
insert_link

National News

Murder charges filed against three San Antonio police officers

(SAN ANTONIO) -- Murder charges were filed Friday against three members of the San Antonio Police Department after they allegedly shot and killed a woman in her apartment, the department said. Melissa Perez, 46, was shot and killed by the officers after they responded to a call about a woman destroying property, police said. The officers -- Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos -- were suspended following […]

todayJune 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%