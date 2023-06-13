AD
Heat wave expected to reach parts of Texas, millions at risk for severe weather

todayJune 13, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather is possible for 16 million Americans across the Southern U.S. from Texas to South Carolina on Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of eastern Texas and northern Louisiana– from Tyler, Texas to Shreveport, Louisiana, through 6 p.m., local time on Tuesday — mainly for large hail and strong winds, according to experts.

Areas from Jackson, Mississippi, to Dothan, Alabama, are facing the highest threat of very large hail and damaging winds, with a low chance of tornadoes in the area, according to meteorologists.

Meteorologists said the stationary front will bring another round of severe storms from Louisiana to Georgia.

In addition to severe weather, temperatures are expected to hit triple digits in Texas this week, as a heat wave envelops part of the state.

A heat advisory has been issued for much of southern Texas as the heat index– the feels-like temperature– will soar over 110 degrees in certain areas, according to meteorologists.

The heat index in Corpus Christi will reach 112 degrees by Wednesday afternoon, while San Antonio’s heat index is forecast to be 106 degrees.

The actual temperature is forecast to reach up to 105 degrees in some parts of Texas.

Midland is expected to reach 104 degrees on Thursday and Friday, Dallas is projected to hit 102 degrees on Friday and Saturday, and San Antonio will hit 105 degrees on Friday and 103 degrees on Saturday, according to meteorologists.

The extreme heat could adversely impact people’s health, meteorologists warned.

Written by: ABC News

