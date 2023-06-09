Here’s your final chance to visit Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival

Brian May makes surprise appearance at gala performance of ‘We Will Rock You’ in London
Dave Benett/Getty Images The Queen musical We Will Rock You reopened at the London Coliseum this week, and the gala performance featured a special appearance by none other than Queen guitarist Brian May. The rocker rose up to the stage through a trap door in the floor to join the performers for the guitar solo on "Bohemian Rhapsody.” May shared video of the moment on Instagram, describing it as “just about the greatest gift any guitar player could have.” […]