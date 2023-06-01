AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“Hobbs is back”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirms lead in second ‘Fast and Furious’ spinoff

todayJune 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

After his surprise reappearance in a post-credits scene in Fast X, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to make a “long awaited” announcement that his Fast character, lawman Luke Hobbs, will be back on the big screen.

“It’s true,” Johnson said in a video. “Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise.”

In the caption for the video, Johnson noted the next movie to feature the legendary lawman “will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for Fast X: Part II.”

The latter film is set for release in 2025.

The superstar referenced the beef between him and Fast series star and producer Vin Diesel, which at one point had Johnson vowing he wouldn’t return to the “family.”

“Last summer Vin Diesel and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson explained. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters and fans that we love. I’ve built my career on an ‘audience first’ mentality and that will always serve as my north star.”

Johnson called the reaction to his appearance in the 10th film in the Fast saga “humbling and gratifying,” adding keeping the post-credit scene a secret was “hard as hell.”

The upcoming film will be co-produced by Johnson and Diesel through their respective production companies, 7 Bucks and One Race.

The first Fast spinoff, 2019’s Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, had Johnson starring, with fellow Fast troupe member Jason Statham playing Hobbs’ frenemy Deckard Shaw.

Directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch — and featuring Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, in a minor role — the action movie was a smash, earning more than $760 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

milli-vanilli-documentary-premiering-this-fall-on-paramount+
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Milli Vanilli documentary premiering this fall on Paramount+

Sony BMG Music Entertainment MILLIVANILLI, a documentary about the disgraced late '80s/early '90s pop duo, is coming to Paramount+. The documentary will start streaming this fall on the platform after debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10. It tells the story of two German models and dancers, Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who were recruited by music producer Frank Farian to be the face of his recording project, Milli Vanilli.  Their debut album, Girl […]

todayJune 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%