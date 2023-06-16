AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

How the Ukrainian Special Olympics team found hope through training

todayJune 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — As the war rages around them, the Ukrainian Special Olympics team is showcasing their indomitable spirit, staying incredibly focused on the opportunity to compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

ABC News’ partner, ESPN, was given exclusive access to the team as they trained for the big event.

“This is not a normal situation when the training takes place during the war,” said Oleksándr Redozúbov, a gymnastics coach.

The athletes trained in complete darkness with the use of flashlights, practiced routines over Zoom, and even ran drills in bomb shelters during air raids.

“When the air raids begins, everything is buzzing, planes are flying, I immediately run into the corridor. I sit and wait for it to end,” said gymnast Mariánna Akhrárova.

This week, the Ukrainian athletes loaded up on buses to make the over 15-hour drive out of Ukraine, through Poland, and into Germany.

While it’s been over a year since Russia invaded their home country, the war has never dimmed the athlete’s spirits. Now, the team is ready to not only bring home a medal but to represent Ukraine.

“I am proud to go to Berlin,” said Akhrárova.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scoreboard-roundup-—-6/15/23
insert_link

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 6/15/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL INTERLEAGUE LA Dodgers 5, Chi White Sox 4 (11) Washington 4, Houston 1 Cleveland 8, San Diego 6 AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 4, Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3 Detroit 8, Minnesota 4 LA Angels 5, Texas 3 NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4 Atlanta 8, Colorado 3 Chi Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL […]

todayJune 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%