Hulu going true crime this summer with slate of ABC News Studios docuseries

todayJune 15, 2023

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

ABC News Studios has announced an upcoming summer slate of true crime shows bound for Hulu.

First up is The Ashley Madison Affair on Friday, July 7. The three-part series will explore the titular “discreet affairs” site, which was hacked, exposing the identities of users who weren’t single but were ready to mingle. “Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the site’s unfaithful users were not the only ones with a secret,” producers tease.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband premieres Tuesday, July 11. Based on ABC Studios’ popular podcast, the three-part series centers on high school teacher Spencer Herron‘s sexual assaults against his high school students — and how his wife’s vision of their perfect marriage was anything but. The series “features emotional interviews with multiple women who say they were involved with Herron and the one student who put an end to the twisted teacher’s reign of sexual improprieties.”

Thursday, July 27, will see Mother Undercover drop: a four-part series about a group of moms who took matters into their own hands to spare their kids from “murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption.”

Thursday, August 3, will see the premiere of Demons and Saviors. It’s the three-part story of Christina Boyer, a woman speculated to have telekinetic abilities who was sentenced to life for murdering her 3-year-old daughter. The program follows a group of amateur detectives “consumed by their obsession to exonerate her” by exploring her claims of innocence, her troubled upbringing and her alleged abilities.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

