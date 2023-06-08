AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

I’ll take a half-caff latte and a Kelly Clarkson serenade, please

todayJune 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic

Patrons of a Blue Bottle Coffee shop in Culver City, California, got the surprise of their lives this week when Kelly Clarkson offered them a serenade along with their lattes and cappuccinos.

A tech entrepreneur named Arjun Rai told Entertainment Tonight that Kelly and five or six backup singers came into the shop on Wednesday morning and sang a cappella for the patrons for 90 seconds. 

Kelly and the singers were performing the song “Me” from her upcoming album, chemistry. At the end, Kelly said, “I would like a vanilla latte!” as everyone laughed.

“She was energetic and enthusiastic,” Rai said of Kelly. “Music started playing out of nowhere. It felt like a New York Broadway show.” According to Rai, Kelly posed for selfies with fans before leaving.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nick-jonas-says-he’d-love-to-put-together-a-jonas-brothers-musical:-“there-are-no-rules”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Nick Jonas says he’d love to put together a Jonas Brothers musical: “There are no rules”

New York Yankees/Getty Images Earlier this year, Jonas Brothers did a mini-residency on Broadway, and Nick Jonas says one day he'd like to see a Jonas Brothers Broadway musical. Speaking to Variety, Nick says, "Broadway is a first love of mine. Our Broadway residency was an incredibly unique and fulfilling experience, and we saw our catalog really lends itself to building a show around. I don’t think that’s something that I would star in, but that […]

todayJune 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%