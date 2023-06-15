AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“I’m ready”: Kevin Spacey plots acting comeback after UK sex assault charges

June 15, 2023

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

In a lengthy interview in the German publication ZEITmagazin, embattled actor Kevin Spacey details his life after he became ensnared in the #MeToo movement and how he’s aiming for a career comeback.

The interview was published as Spacey faces sex assault charges in a U.K. court on Friday, June 16, less than a year after a New York City jury cleared him in a civil trial from another accuser, actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp claimed Spacey made sexual advances on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault in a London court in July 2022. The charges stem from men who said the two-time Oscar winner sexually assaulted them in England almost 20 years ago.

To the publication, Spacey reportedly said of the accusations, “The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart. That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.”

The interviewer noted interactions the actor had with the public while she spent time with him were overwhelmingly positive. “I draw my resilience from encounters like that,” he comments.

Spacey intimates that’s also the case in private with filmmakers and producers to this day. “It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be cancelled,” he says.

“But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

Spacey claims in the downtime, he’s been working on himself and his craft, recently in a voiceover role in a low-budget thriller. “Just because I was being benched for a while, I’m not going to stop working,” he says. “I don’t want to get rusty. I’m ready.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Entertainment News

Hulu going true crime this summer with slate of ABC News Studios docuseries

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images ABC News Studios has announced an upcoming summer slate of true crime shows bound for Hulu. First up is The Ashley Madison Affair on Friday, July 7. The three-part series will explore the titular "discreet affairs" site, which was hacked, exposing the identities of users who weren't single but were ready to mingle. "Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the […]

todayJune 15, 2023

