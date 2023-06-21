AD
In brief: Dan Stevens joins ‘Solar Opposites,’ ‘School Spirits’ gets a second season, and more

June 21, 2023

Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Hulu’s Solar Opposites‘ fourth season as the new voice of grouchy alien Korvo, replacing series co-creator Justin Roiland who was ousted from the show amid domestic violence charges against him that were later dismissed. The streamer promises the upcoming season will “pack up the sci-fi and get normal … for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!” The voice cast also includes Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary MackSolar Opposites season 4 will premiere August 14 on Hulu with 11 episodes, followed by a Valentine’s Day special coming in 2024…

Ryan Murphy may be heading to Disney when his five-year deal with Netflix made back in 2018 comes to an end, according to Deadline. The Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Watcher creator and Disney are still in the talking stages, but the potential move would reunite him with his former 20th Century boss Dana Walden, who is now Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, as well as reunite FX Chairman John Landgraf, who greenlit his series American Horror Story and its spinoffs, as well as Feud and Pose. Murphy still has projects with Netflix, including a second season of Monster, centering on Lyle and Erik Menendez, and a second season of The Watcher. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

Paramount+ has ordered a second season of School Spirits, its teen mystery starring Cobra Kai‘s Peyton List as Maddie, a student who dies at her school and investigates her murder in the afterlife. The streamer reports the eight-episode premiere season, which debuted earlier this year, ranked as the top YA series on the service during its run. Coming off season 1’s major cliffhanger, season 2 will go into production in 2024 and premiere at a later date exclusively on Paramount+…

Following Universal Pictures’ announcement in March that its adaptation of the hit Broadway play Wicked will fly into theaters Thanksgiving 2024 — a month earlier than expected — the studio has announced that Wicked Part Two — originally set to bow on Christmas 2025 — will now hit theaters November 26, 2025. Jon M. Chu is directing both films with Cynthia Erivo set to play Elphaba and Ariana Grande on board to play Glinda. The movies are based on the 2003 Wicked Broadway musical, which originally starred Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. The musical, in turn, was based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

