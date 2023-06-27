AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: HBO’s controversial ‘The Idol’ gets finale date, and more

todayJune 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Deadline reports Book Club: The Next Chapter will make its debut on Peacock June 30, the streamer announced on Monday. Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star in the sequel to the 2018 film, which takes the four best friends to Italy on a girls trip that turns into a cross country adventure. Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson also star…

The first season of HBO’s drama The Idol, originally believed to consist of six episodes, will conclude with its fifth installment, airing Saturday, July 2, according to Deadline. The series stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as cult leader Tedros, who worms his way into the life of troubled pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Troye Sivan also stars along with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria. The series has yet to be renewed for a second season…

Lew Palter, the veteran character actor best known for playing department store magnate Isidor Straus in Titanic, died May 21 of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Catherine Palter, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 94. Palter also played one of the Supreme Court justices in 1981’s First Monday in October and appeared on the small screen in The Flying Nun, Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law. Palter also served as an acting teacher and director at the Santa Clarita school and later conducted private workshops. His many students included Ed Harris, Don Cheadle and Cecily Strong, the last of whom he encouraged to try out for the improv group The Groundlings, leading to her breakout gig on Saturday Night Live

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“not-true”:-jennifer-lawrence-denies-she-was-behind-the-breakup-of-miley-cyrus-and-liam-hemsworth
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

“Not true”: Jennifer Lawrence denies she was behind the breakup of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Sony Pictures On Monday, June 26th's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence dismissed as a "total rumor" that she was behind the breakup of her Hunger Games series co-star Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Liam and Miley met in 2009 in the film The Last Song, and dated on and off until they walked down the aisle in December 2018. However, they separated […]

todayJune 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%