AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ gets a season two, and more

todayJune 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Hulu has picked up Nine Perfect Strangers for a second season at Hulu, with executive producer Nicole Kidman returning in the role of resort director Masha, according to Variety. White Lotus and The Last of Us breakout star Murray Bartlett is in talks to star in season 2, sources tell the outlet. Liv Ullmann, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson Sellers and Aras Aydin will also join the cast…

Showtime announced on Wednesday that season 6 of its drama series The Chi will premiere August 4 on Paramount+ and on-demand, before making its on-air debut August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. The season will be made up of 16 episodes that will be split into two eight-episode installments. The second half of the season will premiere at a later date. The drama, which is executive-produced by Lena Waithe, centers around four Chicago men at different points in their lives navigating school in a city so violent there’s no guarantee you’ll grow up. Jason Mitchell, Tiffany Boone, Alex Hibbert, Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr. and Michael V. Epps star…

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has approved a change in eligibility rules for Best Picture, in an effort to bolster theater attendance in the age of streaming. Beyond the current initial qualifying run of one week in one of six U.S. cities, the new requirements include an expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024; and a requirement for late-in-the-year films with expansions after January 10, 2025, to submit plans to the Academy for verification. Non-U.S. territory releases can count toward two of the 10 markets; and qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sara-bareilles-on-“amazing”-experience-of-finally-seeing-contestants-on-audio-only-competition-‘breakthrough’
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Sara Bareilles on “amazing” experience of finally seeing contestants on audio-only competition ‘Breakthrough’

L-R: Sara Bareilles, Daveed Diggs, Kelly Rowland; Credit: Kwaku Alston (SPOILER ALERT) As a judge on Breakthrough, the first singing competition developed and launched exclusively as a podcast, Sara Bareilles and fellow judge Kelly Rowland have changed one undiscovered artist's life by crowning them the winner. But amazingly, they didn't lay eyes on that artist until after they decided he'd won. As previously reported, Sara and Kelly led the five competitors — Blaze, Johnna, Mitch, Melanie […]

todayJune 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%