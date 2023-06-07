AD
In Brief: ‘Perry Mason’ dropped by HBO, and more

todayJune 7, 2023

HBO’s reboot of Perry Mason, which is co-produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, and which stars The Americans Emmy winner Matthew Rhys in the title role, has been canceled by the cable network after two seasons, according to Deadline. The show, in which Rhys plays a private investigator who eventually becomes an attorney, debuted its second and final season in March…

Former Wild ‘N Out performer Jacky Oh — born Jacklyn Smith — was found “unresponsive” when emergency workers arrived at her Miami hotel room to assist her on June 1, according to a police report obtained by E! News. “She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted,” the report added, “but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.” The report listed her age as 33. A cause of death has not been revealed…

Deadline reports Peter Pan & Wendy‘s Garfield Wilson has landed a recurring role in Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. He plays Balestro, “a confident, poised and intimidating Angel who descends from heaven to announce the eventual extinction of all vampires on the planet.” Reginald the Vampire — led by Jacob Batalon, star of the Spider-Man films — follows Reginald Andrews, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero,” per the cable channel…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Morgan Wallen ‘cleared to talk and sing’ after weeks-long vocal rest

Jason Davis/Getty Images Morgan Wallen is back! The country star, who had been on a weeks-long vocal rest, announced Tuesday that he was given the green light to "talk and sing" again.  Sharing a picture of himself on a boat, Wallen wrote, "The doc cleared me to talk and sing… we back." The news comes after the 29-year-old was put on vocal rest after injuring his vocal cords in early May, which resulted in six weeks of shows being rescheduled.  "I got some […]

todayJune 7, 2023

