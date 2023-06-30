AD
In Brief: 'Ted Lasso' finale scores Apple TV+ record, and more

todayJune 30, 2023

Variety reports Ted Lasso‘s season 3 finale delivered the biggest streaming numbers in Apple TV+’s history. Viewers watched 1.24 billion minutes of the Emmy-winning comedy for the week of May 29-June 4 — the first time any show on Apple’s streaming service has topped a billion minutes. The season 3 finale, released on May 31, accounted for 529 million minutes  — or about 42.5% of the total — the highest weekly total for a single episode of Ted Lasso, according to Nielsen.

Starz on Thursday released the trailer for season 2 of the critically-acclaimed drama Heels, debuting at the stroke of midnight Friday, July 28 on the Starz app, ahead of cable tv premiere at 10:00 PM ET/PT. The new season finds Jack and Ace Spade — played respectively by Arrow alum Stephen Amell and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig — “continuing to fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a ‘face’ or a ‘heel,’ per Starz…

Apple TV+ offered a first look at the highly anticipated 10-episode third season of The Morning Show, premiering Wednesday, September 13 with the first two episodes. Season 2 of the Jennifer AnistonReese Witherspoon-led series will see the future of the network in doubt and loyalties “pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA,” per the streamer. “Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.” Billy CrudupMark DuplassNestor CarbonellKaren PittmanGreta LeeJon HammNicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies round out the ensemble cast…

