todayJune 23, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first TV series, FUBAR, which premiered on May 25, led Nielsen’s streaming charts for its premiere week of May 22-28, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The action comedy drew 1.53 billion minutes — or 25.57 million hours of viewing — for the week. FUBAR has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. Succession remained steady for the week leading up to its series finale, while Prime Video’s Citadel joined the rankings for the week its season finale dropped…

Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear have been tapped to star in the film You Gotta Believe, according to Deadline. It’s based on the inspirational true story of Fort Worth, Texas’ 2002 Westside Little League team “who dedicate their season to a player’s dying father and, in the process, defy all odds to make it to the Little League Baseball World Series championship in a game that became an ESPN classic.” Wilson will play the role of the dying father, Bobby Ratliff, with Kinnear as Coach Jon Kelly. The film is currently in production…

NBC’s The Voice revealed its coaching lineup for season 25 on Thursday. The network has announced Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay as the newest coaches for season 25, which is set to air in spring 2024. They join returning coaches Reba McEntireJohn Legend and Chance the Rapper. Meanwhile, you can catch season 24 of The Voice with coaches Reba, John, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani this fall…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Jonas Brothers star in new back-to-school ad for The Children’s Place

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Philymack Now that summer’s here and school’s out for most kids in the country, the last thing they want to think about is going back to the classroom. But the Jonas Brothers want to change that. The trio stars in a new back-to-school ad for The Children’s Place, which centers around Kevin Jonas’ two daughters, Alena and Valentina, heading back to the classroom. The clip is set to the Jonas Brothers tune “Celebrate.” After Nick tells […]

todayJune 23, 2023

