AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ snags solid preview treasure

todayJune 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lucasfilm

Indy swung back into theaters in previews Thursday evening, June 29, and his final cinematic adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, snagged some box office gold.

The movie from director James Mangold and, of course, starring Harrison Ford earned a reported $7.2 million, around the higher end of estimates, according to Deadline; a take of anywhere from $6.6 million to $7.5 million was predicted.

The trade also points out that the sneaks were better than those for action pictures with older leading men, with Daniel Craig being 53 when 2021’s No Time To Die opened with $6.3 million in previews, and Tom Cruise‘s $6 million haul from Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s soft open in 2018, when Cruise was 55 years old.

For the record, Dial of Destiny‘s leading man Ford turns 81 on July 13.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was produced by Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of ABC News’ parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-sam-smith-and-kelly-clarkson
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson

Sam Smith is the latest musician to be featured in VR fitness app Supernatural’s Artist Series. The singer’s music will be featured in a variety of workouts, with their anthems soundtracking boxing workouts and their best dance tracks playing during Flow (cardio) routines. Not many people will say no to Mariah Carey, but apparently Kelly Clarkson did. During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson discussed the incident, sharing, “I was bragging on her, and she […]

todayJune 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%